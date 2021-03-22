Iowa Capitol digest for Monday, March 22

“The COVID-19 pandemic only underscored the need for fast, reliable and accessible broadband,” Reynolds said. “This investment goes directly to projects that are in significant broadband deserts.”

The governor took the opportunity to push for legislative passage of a three-year, $450 million investment, which will ensure universal broadband access for all Iowans by 2025.

She noted that 42 providers sought more than $41 million in the latest application round.

The $15 million was the remainder of the $50 million in CARES funding Reynolds designated for broadband grants from a previous round of funding.

AG LEADER AWARDS: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Monday presented his 2021 Secretary’s Iowa Ag Leader Awards to the Iowa Food Bank Association and the Iowa State University Meats Laboratory.

Naig said the recipients were being honored for their extraordinary efforts to help livestock producers overcome supply chain disruptions and feed hungry Iowans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the awards are given to people and organizations that make exceptional contributions to the state’s agriculture community.