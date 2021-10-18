Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, Oct. 18

Her order was issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.

Powell served as the first African American U.S. secretary of state from 2001 to 2005. During the course of his career, Powell also served as national security adviser and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex.

Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

AG GRANTS AVAILABLE

Officials with the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship say they are offering Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion matching grants of up to $25,000 per project to help farmers, businesses and nonprofits increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings.