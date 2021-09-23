Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, Sept. 23

Iowa Agriculture Mike Naig said Thursday his department will partner with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to help raise awareness about mental health and wellness resources and make them more accessible to farmers and rural communities.

“We all need help from time to time and farmers and landowners are no exception,” he said. “Some of the challenges they face are unique, like long-term financial stress, unpredictable weather and market uncertainty.

We want anyone dealing with added stress and mental health challenges to know that they are not alone.”

ISU plans to use the grant to offer community outreach and programming to individuals involved in agriculture and those who support them.

Those wanting more information can go to extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/mental-health-and-wellbeing and extension.iastate.edu/sfp10-14/ or call the Iowa Concern Hotline at 1- (800)-447-1985.

SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS MANAGEMENT

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold an online public meeting from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 with stakeholders to discuss how waste is generated and managed in Iowa.

Preregistration is required at dnrsmmiowa@scsengineers.com.