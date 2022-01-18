Iowa Capitol digest for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:

COVID-19 CASES: Five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Iowa Legislature since Friday, the House Democrats’ caucus staff said.

Those are only the confirmed cases. There is no requirement in the Iowa Legislature that people report a positive COVID case.

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, confirmed Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining. Wahls said he has received a COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, also confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

ATVS ON HIGHWAYS: All-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, would be allowed to drive on all county highways and some stretches of highways under legislation that advanced out of a legislative subcommittee.

House File 800 would permit ATVs on non-interstate primary highways between trails and other roads on which ATVs are permitted.

Organizations representing counties and county supervisors have registered in opposition to the proposal.