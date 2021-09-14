Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, Sept. 14

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday.

LATINO HERITAGE MONTH

Recognizing that Latinos have been a part of the Iowa since before statehood and the contributions they have made, Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed Latino Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Latinos enrich Iowa communities with cultural, educational and political influences, according to the proclamation, which adds that the month is an opportunity to learn about and celebrate the culture and traditions of Latinos.

SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT THURSDAY

The Iowa State Patrol says it will lead Iowa’s statewide Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force on Thursday in an effort to reduce deaths on Iowa roadways. The initiative will be geared toward reducing speeding drivers during a time period that is one of the most deadly in the state according to the past 10 years of crash data.