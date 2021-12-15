Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, Dec. 15

Iowa’s hunters have reported harvesting around 75,000 deer heading into the final weekend of Iowa’s shotgun deer season, a number similar to the 2020 deer harvest at the same point.

“With one more weekend for the second shotgun season, we should end up with a deer harvest around 100,000 again this year,” said Tyler Harms, wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “That’s right where we’ve been over the last six years or so and where we want to be as far as our population goals are concerned.”

Hunters have volunteered around 4,300 deer tissue samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease. One deer has been confirmed positive for the disease, and six are awaiting additional testing to determine positivity.

The Iowa DNR is looking for tissue samples from certain areas and is encouraging hunters willing to provide a sample to contact their local wildlife biologist and let them know where the deer was harvested.

Forms for submitting a sample are available at iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Deer-Hunting.

Antlerless tags are currently available in 25 counties, with a handful of counties likely to sell out soon.