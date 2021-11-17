Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday Nov. 17

The Veterans Leather Program relies on the charity of hunters to donate their deer hides. Hunters willing to donate their hides are encouraged to contact their local Elks Lodge for drop-off locations or visit www.elks.org/lodges to find the nearest lodge. The therapeutic kits and gloves are distributed at no cost to veterans.

COMMUTATION REQUESTS DENIED: Gov. Kim Reynolds has denied four of the five recommended commutations for Iowa prison inmates serving life prison terms that were forwarded to her by the state Board of Parole.

In recent letters, the governor turned down applications to have life sentences commuted for Jerry Lee Osborn, Gary Bear, Otis Jenkins and Clyde Johnson after parole board members had recommended that Reynolds consider reducing their life prison terms to a period of years, making them potentially eligible for eventual release.

The only remaining commutation recommendation on the governor’s desk is for Denise Rhode, an inmate at the Mitchellville women’s prison who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1989 death of her nephew whom she was babysitting. Commutation — a form of clemency in which a governor converts a mandatory life sentence into a fixed-length term with a possibility of parole — is rare in Iowa, with governors reducing the legal penalty for only 40 people in the last 52 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0