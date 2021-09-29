Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, Sept. 29

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:

FLUORIDATION AWARD

The Monona Municipal Water Department has been awarded the 2020 Community Water Fluoridation 50-Year Award from the American Dental Association, Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for continuously adjusting and maintaining the amount of fluoride in drinking water for the prevention of tooth decay in adults and children.

The Clayton County community of about 1,400 people was the only Iowa town recognized for its achievement, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

A total of 382 public water systems in 30 states received these awards.

Nearly 75% of the U.S. population and 2.3 million Iowans (or 89.65%) are served by community water systems providing access to fluoridated tap water.

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by the CDC as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.