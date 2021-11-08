Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
Flag lowered for teacher
Flags in Iowa are to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday from sunrise to sunset in remembrance of Nohema Graber, a Fairfield high school teacher who was killed last week, according to a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
A public memorial service is planned for Graber on Tuesday night at the Fairfield High School. Private services are planned for a later date.
“My heart goes out to the family, friends, colleagues and students that are dealing with this tragic murder of Nohema Graber,” Reynolds said. “Graber touched countless children’s lives through her work as an educator across our state by sharing her passion of foreign language.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol and the Capitol Complex as well as all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Flags lowered for US Rep. Smith
Gov. Kim Reynolds also ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday in honor of former U.S. Rep. Neal Smith, who died Nov. 2 at the age of 101.
“Rep. Neal Smith was an American hero and a true Iowa treasure,” Reynolds said. “He faithfully served our state as Iowa’s longest-serving member in the U.S. House of Representatives and leaves behind a storied legacy in our state and across our nation.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags also will be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Solar tax credit
Since it was first available in 2012, Iowa’s Solar Energy System Tax Credit has benefited 6,216 solar installation projects, according to a report from the Legislative Services Agency. The credit, tied to the federal solar tax credit, will sunset at the end of the year.
Residential installations accounted for nearly 61 percent of the projects and one-third of the $36.7 million in awarded tax credits.
Using the $291 million in reported installation costs and the state tax credit award amount, and assuming federal tax credits totaling $87.3 million (30 percent of $291 million), the combined federal-state tax credit amount of $124 million represents 42.6 percent of installation costs across the 6,216 solar projects, LSA reported.
Based on Department of Revenue projections, tax credit redemptions are expected to fall from nearly $5.2 million in fiscal 2021 to $1.4 million by fiscal 2026.
Originally, the state credit was equal to 50 percent of the federal credit and capped at $1.5 million per year. It was increased to $4.5 million for calendar year 2014 and to $5 million for calendar year 2015 and after. The tax credit percentage was raised to 60 percent for calendar years 2014 and 2015, before returning to 50 percent. At first, the credit was available only to individual and corporate income tax filers. Banks and credit unions were added beginning with calendar years 2014 and 2015, respectively.