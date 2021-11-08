Iowa Capitol Digest

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags also will be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Solar tax credit

Since it was first available in 2012, Iowa’s Solar Energy System Tax Credit has benefited 6,216 solar installation projects, according to a report from the Legislative Services Agency. The credit, tied to the federal solar tax credit, will sunset at the end of the year.

Residential installations accounted for nearly 61 percent of the projects and one-third of the $36.7 million in awarded tax credits.

Using the $291 million in reported installation costs and the state tax credit award amount, and assuming federal tax credits totaling $87.3 million (30 percent of $291 million), the combined federal-state tax credit amount of $124 million represents 42.6 percent of installation costs across the 6,216 solar projects, LSA reported.

Based on Department of Revenue projections, tax credit redemptions are expected to fall from nearly $5.2 million in fiscal 2021 to $1.4 million by fiscal 2026.