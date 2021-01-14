Iowa Capitol will be protected, state law enforcement officials say

Todd Prichard, a state lawmaker from Charles City and leader of the Iowa House Democrats, said he is concerned about the reports of possible armed protests and that he has been communicating with the Iowa State Patrol.

“We’re obviously keeping an eye on the situation as we see things unfold in other parts of the country,” Prichard said. “The Iowa State Patrol has assured us and me that they are monitoring the situation, that they’ve taken measures that are appropriate with their manning and their response and those types of actions. I will continue the conversations with the Iowa State Patrol to make sure that we are getting the information that we need to make sure our members are safe when they come here to do their work, and that the public is safe when they come to visit us at the Capitol.

"We are concerned."

Jack Whitver, a state lawmaker from Ankeny and the Iowa Senate Majority Leader, expressed confidence in the Iowa State Patrol’s ability to handle any potential protests similarly to how it has handled previous protests at the Iowa State Capitol.