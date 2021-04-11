Iowa caregivers not giving up on decadelong legislative effort

The lack of a comprehensive registry or database makes it hard for Iowans with disabilities, older Iowans and family caregivers “who are struggling to find people to help them in the home and in their own communities to remain as independent as they possibly can,” she said.

Nursing homes may be the largest employer of CNAs, but staffing shortages are a “chronic problem,” said Anthony Carroll, associate state director for advocacy for AARP Iowa. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, an AARP report showed half of Iowa nursing homes had staffing shortages. The most recent reports show that 37 percent are short-handed. While COVID-19 increased the problem, Carroll said, 20 percent of nursing homes were reporting shortages even before the pandemic.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for employers needing to know who is available, where they’re available and what credentials they have, he said.

Nursing homes tend to do their own recruiting, “but the system is patchwork at best,” Carroll said. Many rely on temporary staffing agencies that “fill a need, but what’s our long-term plan?”