Iowa City district, teachers union sue governor over in-person education requirement

Hammond said the group will argue that the ultimate authority to design educational plans during the pandemic lies with school boards, and that the governor has exceeded her authority in establishing a statewide minimum amount for in-person learning. The group also will argue the governor has violated her responsibility under the Iowa Constitution, which charges government with operating for “the protection, security, and benefit of the people.”

Reynolds’ administration has pointed to Senate File 2310 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=sf2310, passed this spring after state lawmakers resumed their work following a pandemic-related break. One section of the bill reads that unless authorized by the governor, a school district “shall not take action to provide instruction primarily through remote-learning opportunities.”

Reynolds’ administration has determined that means at least half of instruction must be completed in-person. Hammond said the group will ask the court to define “primarily” in that clause.

“The governor has built a house of cards on one word: ‘primarily,’” Hammond said. “We’re going to take that house of cards to a judge and see what a judge decides.”

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Reynolds is expected to hold her regular news conference on Thursday in Des Moines.