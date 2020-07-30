Iowa cracking down on social distancing in bars, restaurants

A statement from the Iowa Restaurant Association also suggested just a small number of restaurants and bars are not adhering to the state's social distancing requirements.

“The vast majority of Iowa's hospitality establishments are strictly adhering to the mitigation and social distancing mandates addressed in the governor's most recent proclamation,” Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said in a news release. “Our industry simply can't take the economic devastation of another across-the-board shut down of on-premise service, additional limitations on alcohol service hours, or patron capacity reductions because a few establishments are unwilling to operate within current requirements. We appreciate that today's announced policy will not penalize the entire industry when it is just a few unwilling to comply.”

The latest report from the White House pandemic response task force says Iowa and eight of the state’s counties are “red zones,” indicating a high rate of spread of the coronavirus. In those areas, the task force recommends bars and gyms be closed, restaurants be limited to strict social distancing, and face masks be required inside all businesses.

Iowa does not have a face mask mandate, and bars and gyms are allowed to be open.