Iowa educators ask for more school funding amid staffing challenges

Faced with filling staff openings at schools, obtaining adequate school funding and having more flexibility in hiring are two of the priorities that the state’s school leaders say they want the Iowa Legislature to address when it begins its 2022 session this week.

School districts across Iowa are struggling to offer employees a competitive wage as state supplemental aid — which provides per pupil funding for K-12 public schools — cannot keep up with inflation and as the private sector also competes for workers as it, too, suffers shortages.

On the Iowa job board for schools, almost 200 job openings are posted for the Cedar Rapids Community School District alone.

“When I look at the account balance of our state — billions — they can afford to fund schools and staff,” said Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. “If we have this many openings right now in the middle of the year, what is March, April and May going to bring? We, as schools, can’t compete with other industries.”

Inadequate funding of schools forces schools to cut teachers, increase class sizes and provide fewer learning opportunities for students, according to Iowa school superintendents.