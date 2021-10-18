Iowa elected officials strike hopeful tone on Deere strike

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst on Monday also said that Ernst “is monitoring the latest on the situation.”

Axne spoke with striking workers on the picket line at the Deere factory in Ankeny on Monday. A spokesman for her office pointed to Axne’s social media post about the strike.

“Our workers are the backbone of our economy – and they deserve the pay & benefits that provide them a middle class life and retirement,” Axne posted on Friday. “That’s why I stand in solidarity with the hard-working members of (the union) as they begin their strike for a fair contract.”

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, whose eastern Iowa district includes the homes of many who work in a Quad Cities-area Deere factory, pointed to the Congresswoman’s social media post on the strike.

“John Deere has employed thousands of Iowa families for decades and has been a boost to the Iowa economy. I hope business and labor can rapidly find common ground that benefits each other and we can continue being a shining example of what a hard day’s work means,” Miller-Meeks posted.

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, who represents western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, struck a similarly hopeful and balanced tone.