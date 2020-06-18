Iowa Gov. Reynolds creates business-led economic recovery advisory board

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa is well into the recovery phase of the new coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday announced her creation of a new advisory board that will discuss the state’s economic recovery and make policy recommendations to her administration and state lawmakers.
During a press conference Thursday at the Iowa Capitol, Reynolds said “there are signs that America is on the road to recovery,” citing new jobs reported in federal data and fewer unemployment claims in Iowa.
The governor’s advisory board, which she created by executive order, will be led by and comprised of mainly business leaders from across the state. She named Ruan Transportation CEO Ben McLean the board’s chairman; other members include leaders from Iowa businesses like Hy-Vee, Deere & Co., Principal, Vermeer, MidAmerican Energy, and others.
The 13-member board has one health care official: Dr. Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
“This will help us chart a course for Iowa’s economic comeback and really capitalize on the opportunities created by the new normal that we’ve all been talking about for the last few months,” Reynolds said. “This board will be our economic tip of the spear, looking across the spectrum of Iowa businesses and industries and nonprofit organizations to assess the economic impact of COVID-19 and those whose livelihoods have been hit hard by this pandemic, to analyze and recommend recovery and growth efforts, and to identify the opportunities these changes have opened for us to build the next generation of Iowa’s economy and workforce.”
Iowa’s coronavirus figures have been trending in a positive direction for weeks. The seven-day averages for new deaths (5.6), current hospitalizations (197.4) and recent hospital admissions (19.6) have fallen to late-April levels, in the early stages of the pandemic.
The state's Rt value — the average number of people who become infected by someone with the virus — is .9. This value is nationally seen as a key measure of how fast the virus is growing. If Rt is above 1.0, the virus will spread rapidly, below that and it will not.
Eighteen states have cases spiking — with Rt values ranging from 1.0 to 1.10 — including Indiana, Oklahoma, Florida and Texas. Some elected officials have attributed those spikes to increased testing efforts, but medical and public health efforts have cautioned new testing alone may not explain those increases.
Iowa's cases are largely steady, and Reynolds said she is confident in the state’s ability to quickly respond to any potential outbreaks and in the business community’s attention to virus mitigation strategies.
“We’re just going to do like we do every day: we’re going to continue to manage and do everything that we can to contain the virus,” Reynolds said. “That’s not going to change.”
At the end of her press conference, Reynolds announced she would be going back to weekly press conferences — she started out holding them daily during the height of the pandemic, and more recently held them twice a week. Reynolds then became emotional, fighting tears as she thanked Iowans who she said have been reaching out to her during the past few months.
“I just want to say a heartfelt thanks to all Iowans out there for being with me, for the notes and the prayers that you’ve sent my way throughout this really difficult time,” Reynolds said, struggling to get the words out. “It really has sustained me. And I can’t even begin to tell you how much I appreciate those notes and cards that I’ve received.”
