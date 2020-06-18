Iowa Gov. Reynolds creates business-led economic recovery advisory board

Iowa’s coronavirus figures have been trending in a positive direction for weeks. The seven-day averages for new deaths (5.6), current hospitalizations (197.4) and recent hospital admissions (19.6) have fallen to late-April levels, in the early stages of the pandemic.

The state's Rt value — the average number of people who become infected by someone with the virus — is .9. This value is nationally seen as a key measure of how fast the virus is growing. If Rt is above 1.0, the virus will spread rapidly, below that and it will not.

Eighteen states have cases spiking — with Rt values ranging from 1.0 to 1.10 — including Indiana, Oklahoma, Florida and Texas. Some elected officials have attributed those spikes to increased testing efforts, but medical and public health efforts have cautioned new testing alone may not explain those increases.

Iowa's cases are largely steady, and Reynolds said she is confident in the state’s ability to quickly respond to any potential outbreaks and in the business community’s attention to virus mitigation strategies.

“We’re just going to do like we do every day: we’re going to continue to manage and do everything that we can to contain the virus,” Reynolds said. “That’s not going to change.”