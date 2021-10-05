Iowa Gov. Reynolds joining other GOP governors at Mexican border

“The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee, a 501c4, is providing transportation to Texas. The State of Iowa is paying for lodging for the Governor and her staff in the amount of approximately $500," Murphy said in an email.

“I hope that the governor’s not using taxpayer funds for a political stunt,” said Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville.

Last month, Reynolds joined 25 other governors in requesting a meeting with Biden to “bring an end” to what they view as a national security crisis at the nation’s southern border. The group of state chief executives said the White House meeting is necessary to respond to a crises “created by eight months of unenforced borders.” But no such meeting has been scheduled.

In signing the letter, Reynolds said her “first responsibility” is to the health and safety of Iowans, which she said is being affected by border activities.

On Tuesday, the Republican Governors Association released a video highlighting what the organization called “Joe Biden's failure to enact federal policies that can help to control and mitigate the crisis he has created at our southern border.”