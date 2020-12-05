Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Day

Items belonging to Alvis Taylor were on display during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Dec. 7, 2019. He was one of the Quad-Cities' last-known survivors of Pearl Harbor when he died in 2017.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Dec. 7, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
“We must never forget the true cost of freedom,” Reynolds said in a news release. “On December 7, we pause and honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor, and reverently give thanks to all those who continue to defend our way of life, at home and abroad. We must never forget that America remains the greatest country on Earth because of those who are willing to lay down their life to defend it.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, all public buildings, grounds and facilities in the state.
Reynolds encourages individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to do the same as a sign of respect.
Ed Moravek shows models the "helmet" he wore as a pilot for the U.S. Navy during World War II. The 99-year-old was one of the speakers during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Saturday at the American Legion Post 26 in Davenport.
Mark Steward, of DeWitt, listens to speakers during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Dec. 7, 2019 at the American Legion Post 26.
Davenport Mayor-elect Mike Matson listens to speakers during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony.
Sharon Taylor, of Davenport, widow of Alvis Taylor, speaks during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at the American Legion Post 26. Alvis Taylor was one of the Quad-Cities' last-known Pearl Harbor survivors at the time of his death in 2017.
Items belonging to Alvis Taylor were on display during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony.
Items belonging to Alvis Taylor were on display during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Dec. 7, 2019. He was one of the Quad-Cities' last-known survivors of Pearl Harbor when he died in 2017.
Ed Moravek pumps his fist after being acknowledged for spending his 99th birthday at the Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Saturday at the American Legion Post 26.
Ed Moravek reenacts his mother’s expression when he told her he was going to join the Navy.
Post Commander Mike Novak gives opening remarks during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the American Legion Post 26 in Davenport.
Jim Glaser, a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, speaks during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony.
