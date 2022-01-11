Iowa Gov. Reynolds pitches 4% income tax

“These things have been undercut and underfunded for years,” Konfrst said of K-12 public school funding. “We’re going to need to look at what the budget impact would be.”

Reynolds also proposed using federal stimulus funding on a one-time $1,000 retention bonus for all Iowa teachers who remain at their school for another year.

She also proposed an expansion of public funding for private school tuition. Her proposal would make $5,340 scholarships available to any public school student who lives in a household at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. That equates to, for example, a household of three with total income of $87,840 or less, or a household of four with total income of $106,000 or less.

The $5,340 figure is based on 70 % of state aid per student. The other 30%, or roughly $2,300, would go to a state fund and be reallocated to smaller school districts.

Reynolds’ previous private school tuition proposal failed to pass in the Iowa House in part due to concerns that it would cause financial stress on small, rural school districts.