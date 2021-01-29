Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs one K12 school priority, makes pitch for another

At the bill-signing ceremony, Reynolds highlighted various K-12 education programs that have been created and investments that have been made during her tenure before making a direct pitch to the legislative proposal she calls her “Students First Act.”

“This is just the beginning,” Reynolds said while signing the required 100% in-person learning option, which goes into effect Feb. 15. “The pandemic has put a spotlight on K-12 education across the nation, and while I believe with all my heart that Iowa has the best education system in the country, we’re not perfect. We can do better, and we should.”

Reynolds and supporters, chiefly fellow Republicans, say the legislation would provide more educational options for Iowa students and families, particularly in schools that are underperforming, according to metrics in a federal education program.

Critics of the proposal, chiefly Democrats, and many public education advocates have expressed concern that it would weaken the state’s public school system by creating more competition for state funding.