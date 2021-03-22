Iowa governments in line for over $4B in COVID-19 aid. Davenport could get $39M, Scott Co. $33M

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Based on that formula, the league projects allocations among Iowa’s metro cities will be:

Ames, $15.02 million; Cedar Falls, $6.81 million; Cedar Rapids, $26.43 million; Council Bluffs, $24.62 million; Davenport, $39.82 million; Des Moines, $94.55 million; Dubuque, $27.43 million; Iowa City, $17.39 million; Sioux City, 43.11 million; Waterloo, $31.24 million; and West Des Moines, $8.15 million.

Allocations to counties are based on their relative populations. The National League of Counties estimates that Scott County would receive about $33.54 million and Muscatine County would get about $8.27 million.

Funds provided to state and local governments have broad spending flexibility, including addressing emergency and economic effects of the pandemic; replenishing revenue losses due to the shutdown of the economy; investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and premium pay to essential workers, according to the agency’s report.

But the funds are not to be used to make payments to public employee pension funds or to reduce taxes directly or indirectly.

States and local governments may use the funds for qualifying costs incurred through Dec. 31, 2024.