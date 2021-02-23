Iowa governor signs $36.5 million increase in state aid to schools

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed an education funding package that will pump $36.5 million more into Iowa’s K-12 school system.

In a signing statement, the Republican governor said the measures that will increase supplemental state aid to Iowa’s 327 school districts. It includes money to address equity and transportation issues that will boost per-pupil funding by $179 to $7,227 for fiscal 2022. Senate File 269, she said, demonstrates the support from her administration and legislative Republicans for public school students.

“Our children are our greatest asset and we have to do everything we can to set them up for success,” Reynolds said. “Our record of increasing school funding year-over-year shows our commitment to Iowa’s public schools.”

The increase comes on top of the $3.381 billion the state spent on elementary and secondary schools, or $7,048 per pupil in state supplemental aid to help cover instructional costs.

However, legislative Democrats argued that at a time when the state has a budget surplus it can afford to do more than a 2.4 percent increase.