Iowa had record turnout in the 2020 election, driven by early voting. New bills would scale early voting back.

If Iowa’s early voting period is reduced to 18 days, the state would be just under the national average of 19 days, according to NCSL. Across the country, early voting windows range from more than 40 days to just five.

The bill also reduces by 50 days -- from 120 days before the election to 70 -- the earliest date a voter can request an absentee ballot.

Critics of the legislative proposal say not allowing absentee ballots to be mailed out until 18 days before the election creates a timeframe that is too short to ensure a successful process.

The Republican state lawmakers who are shepherding the proposal through the legislative process -- Sen. Roby Smith, of Davenport, and Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, of Wilton -- said the shortened early voting period is an attempt to prevent voters who from casting an early vote they later regret, and to reduce the length of campaigns for voters who have grown weary of excessive phone calls, text messages and mail literature from candidates’ get-out-the-vote operations.

“One of the most significant things I heard on the campaign trail is the election season is a lot longer than it should be,” Kaufmann said during a legislative hearing on the proposal. “(The legislation would) fulfill the will of the people to shorten our election cycle.”