Iowa hospitals warn COVID-19 surge threatening resources, health care workers

On Tuesday, the state reported 4,425 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours, plus 1,135 patients hospitalized for the virus.

Tuesday evening, the state reported a new record of 230 new COVID admissions over the past 24 hours. That blew past the previous high mark of 181; the state had not seen as many as 100 new admissions in a 24-hour span until just more than two weeks ago.

The number and percentage of hospital beds statewide has been shrinking. Some hospitals have hit their capacity for COVID-19 patients, and others are warning that even if they still have beds available, they may not have enough healthy workers to cover those beds.