Iowa House GOP approves ban on open enrollment rejections via diversity plans

Estimated data for those districts show that in the 2020-21 school year there were more than 2,500 students who open enrolled out of Davenport (557), Waterloo (301), West Liberty (54), Postville (20) and Des Moines (1,639).

Not all applications to open enroll out of a district with a diversity plan are denied if it is offset by a student open enrolling into a district that matches the student’s socioeconomic or English Language Learner status.

However, more than three times more students sought to open enroll out than in.

None of the districts have a court-ordered desegregation plan, and there are no federal requirements relating to a diversity or desegregation plan. The plans are based on income status and, in West Liberty, also includes English Language Learners.

Open enrollment within a school district still would be at the district’s discretion under the House-approved proposal.

Lawmakers were told that the denial of open enrollment requests due to voluntary diversity plans didn’t affect many students, said Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon. This year, however, Des Moines denied 455 open enrollment requests at a time the district wasn’t bringing students back to the classroom.