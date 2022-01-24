Iowa House proposes to exempt retirement income from state taxes

The state’s nonpartisan fiscal analysis agency has not yet reported on the bill’s financial impact. But according to a preliminary analysis by the state budget office, provided by House Republican staff, the bill would reduce state general fund revenue by $186.6 million in 2023 and gradually increase to a reduction of $396.5 million in 2028.

“Iowa can afford that right now. And that’s why I decided for me, this was a priority,” Mohr said.

Mohr said information from Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System — the largest public employee retirement program in the state — showed that more than $282 million in retirement benefits from that program were paid to retired Iowa workers who now live in other states. Of the nine states to which at least $10 million in IPERS benefits were paid, four do not tax retirement income.

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights and leader of the minority House Democrats, said she supported the proposal in theory but wanted to see how it fits with Republicans’ overall tax proposals and what impact they would have on the state budget.