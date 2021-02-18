Iowa House restarts felon voting rights constitutional amendment

DES MOINES — The Iowa House has restarted the process of amending the Iowa Constitution to restore voting rights for felons who have discharged their sentences.

“I would just say this is my third time so I don’t have a lot to offer that I haven’t said before,” Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said Thursday at a Judiciary subcommittee on House Study Bill 143.

In fact, most of the comments offered at the subcommittee hearing were very similar to those heard over the past two years since Gov. Kim Reynolds’ called for the amendment in 2019. The House overwhelmingly passed it, but the Senate has yet to take action to put the issue on the ballot.

Before voters get a chance to weigh in, the amendment must be approved by the House and Senate in this two-year General Assembly and again in the 2023-24 session.

One of the biggest barrier to felons successfully re-entering the community is being identified as a felon, said Greg Baker of The Family Leader.