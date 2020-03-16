Iowa House Speaker Grassley: 'We're going to do what we need to do'

Lawmakers will be challenged to make decisions to help Iowans cope with the disruptions caused by the rising numbers of COVID-19, said House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City. State public health officials have confirmed 22 cases in Iowa, the last few attributed to community spread. Earlier cases had been traced to an international cruise.

“What we need to be focused on at all levels is minimizing the impact of those disruptions,” he said. Lawmakers need to find creative ways to make sure Iowa children who aren’t’ in school continue to receive the food and supervision they need, that employers have what they need to run a business, that the health care system can withstand the pressure that may be placed on it.

“So that's what we need to be focused on — just minimizing the disruption and making sure that that for the state, life goes on,” Prichard said.

Before entering the Capitol, members of the public went through a screening process that included having their temperature taken and answering questions about sore throats, runny noses and travel outside the United States. Lawmakers did not have to go through the screening.