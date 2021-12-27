Iowa lawmakers to ‘intensify’ talks about Historical Building

As the 2022 Iowa Legislative session approaches, lawmakers promise to step up the discussion of the building’s future, including whether it would make sense to replace it with a new building to showcase Iowa’s history and heritage.

“I guess the only thing I can say to you is that discussion will intensify,” said Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “It has to intensify simply because of the money involved.”

It’s not a new discussion. In a 2016 report, Neumann Monson Architects said the building was a “critical juncture.”

“The building and its systems no longer serve the needs of the DCA or its primary function as the state’s flagship museum,” it wrote in a report to the Legislature. “The department’s ability to serve as a cultural institution is in jeopardy due to building flaws, maintenance and oversized structure.”

Based on that report, Cultural Affairs pitched an $80 million plan to “right-size” the building from 234,000 square feet to 155,000 to make it, according to the architects, “more functional, flexible and adaptable for the future.”