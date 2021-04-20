Iowa leaders react to Chauvin verdict

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Des Moines: “For nearly a year, George Floyd’s memory and name have been the rallying cry of millions of Americans determined to see change in their communities, our laws, and the systems that still hold deep biases against Black men and women across this country. Today, our nation took an important step forward in that struggle — proving that accountability is possible for such unmistakable abuses of power like those exhibited by Derek Chauvin last summer.”

Connie Ryan, executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa: “Even with a decision that holds one police officer accountable for his grievous and inhumane actions, let us be clear that justice will only be served in the death of Mr. Floyd when we our society makes real, substantial systemic changes. Until our society makes change in laws, policies, and practice that ensure a Black man cannot unnecessarily and unlawfully die at the hands of a police officer, there is no real justice. Today is a reminder of what must happen in the United States. Will we take hold of this moment to create real change, or will we let it slip through our hands once again? Will more Black people have to be killed again and again for us to have the commitment to make change? Those are the hard questions that we must grapple with as a society. We must make a real commitment to change and take action today.”