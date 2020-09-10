Iowa medical group: Sen. Ernst's embrace of a COVID conspiracy theory 'offensive'

Just more than two hours later, the Iowa Medical Society issued a second statement, acknowledging the organization in the interim “heard a number of questions and concerns from members.”

The organization’s second statement described Ernst’s initial comments in much more harsh terms, starting by calling them “offensive,” and noting that the group’s leaders, “emphasized the danger of furthering mistruths or in any way implying that Iowa physicians would intentionally misreport or misrepresent the data demonstrating the impact of COVID-19 in Iowa communities.”

The organization also said Ernst on the call apologized for her comments, but declined to pledge to make a public apology.

“Let us be clear, IMS does not condone the implications that Iowa physicians are intentionally misreporting COVID-19 patient data or in any way seeking to personally benefit from this pandemic. What we do believe is that patient trust and safety is paramount,” the second statement said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, like Ernst a Republican, said Thursday the COVID-19 death data on Iowa’s state website is “accurate.”

The Iowa Democratic Party on Thursday held a virtual news conference, which included a pair of physicians who spoke on the issue.