Iowa mental health care needs addressed in legislative proposals

• House Study Bill 531 would increase by 50% the number of beds at Independence and Cherokee. Meyer said this proposal faces the unique challenge of also requiring sufficient workers to staff any new beds. “We need to have places for our highest-crisis patients to be treated,” Meyer said.

• House Study Bill 530 would establish a higher state reimbursement rate to providers for patients with complex psychiatric needs.

Peggy Huppert, executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said the group supports the four bills.

"We really do need to turn our attention to workforce, and beds remain a critical issue,“ Huppert said.

Iowa Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, a Democrat from Waterloo and member of the committee through which the bills would advance, said she supports the proposals and believes mental health care policy can and should be bipartisan efforts.

“I’m excited to see mental health bills come in,” said Brown-Powers, who works in health care for MercyOne. “I’ve been here for eight years, and we’ve done very little to actually help those families and those folks with mental health. So it’s time. It’s over time to do that.”