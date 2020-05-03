Iowa minorities bearing outsized share of coronavirus impact

Typically, employees at food processing plants work in close proximity along production lines. Such conditions are ripe for spread of the virus, which is highly contagious when people are gathered close together, especially indoors.

More than a third of animal slaughtering and processing workers in the U.S. are Latino, according to federal statistics.

“It has nothing to do with DNA,” said Joe Henry, political director for the Iowa chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens. “It has everything to do with these buildings that are sweatshops. They’re incubators for the virus. It’s a death march for these workers every day, going into these buildings.”

Top officials at the companies that operate the food processing plants in Iowa have said they are taking steps to protect the safety of their workers. Gov. Kim Reynolds has said those leaders have assured her of the same. Some of the companies say they have slowed production in order to allow workers to stand farther apart, installed barriers between workers, and staggered shifts and breaks so fewer workers are gathered together at the same time.

But workers privately continue to share with advocates and journalists their concerns about working conditions at the plants during the pandemic.