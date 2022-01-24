Iowa officials tamp down expectations for new infrastructure funding

There’s still some uncertainty about the funding because the federal government is operating under a continuing resolution through mid-February, he said. However, Iowa DOT leaders expect federal highway funds to be between $150 and $200 million of new money over five years.

The numbers can be a bit confusing, Anderson said, explaining that the $3.4 billion advised by the White House for Iowa includes already existing federal transportation funding.

“The infrastructure bill has been discussed a lot as if it's kind of a one-off bill providing funding new funding for infrastructure,” he said. While that’s true for some programs, “on the highway side, the infrastructure bill really is the new five-year highway authorization bill” succeeding previous highway transportation appropriations. “The dollar amounts aren't all brand-new money. It certainly is some funding increases, but all the totals really reflect kind of existing programs in funding levels plus some additional resources.”