Iowa panel working in private to determine COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Garcia said the council has met twice, and plans to meet again next week.

“I am tremendously thankful to our (council) members, who are taking these conversations head on, speaking freely, and bringing their expertise to the decision-making process. Because these decisions cannot be made lightly or easily,” Garcia said. “I’m confident that we have the right people at the table for this challenging effort.”

Garcia said those tough conversations and decisions --- about which workers should be given access to the vaccine before others --- are why the council has been meeting in private, away from reporters.

Garcia said she has attempted to strike a balance between creating a process where council members feel safe to speak freely on sensitive topics while also being transparent with the public. She noted the council has produced minutes, a brief synopsis of each meeting, and the minutes will be made public.

“These are difficult, challenging (conversations). … I really do need there to be a free-flowing dialogue,” Garcia said. “I want the clinicians and the other experts in that room to be able to ask questions of each other without additional criticism of what those questions might be. It will provide the healthiest of recommendations.”