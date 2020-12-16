Iowa panel working to determine COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Garcia said the council has met twice, and plans to meet again next week.

“I am tremendously thankful to our (council) members, who are taking these conversations head on, speaking freely, and bringing their expertise to the decision-making process. Because these decisions cannot be made lightly or easily,” Garcia said. “I’m confident that we have the right people at the table for this challenging effort.”

Garcia said those tough conversations and decisions --- about which workers should be given access to the vaccine before others --- are why the council has been meeting in private, away from reporters. Garcia said she and the council have attempted to strike a balance between creating a process where council members feel safe to speak freely on sensitive topics while also being transparent with the public.

Garcia also said the public health department is confident the panel’s private meetings do not violate the state’s open meetings and records laws, which require government entities to hold most meetings in public view, with some exceptions.

The state Public Information Board, created to oversee compliance with state open meetings and records laws, on its website says “Advisory groups and the application of the open meetings/records statutes are a murky area of the law.”