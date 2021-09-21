Iowa redistricting map draws praise, reflects population shift

It was the second virtual public hearing by the commission, which will make a recommendation to the Legislature on the redistricting plan. Iowans who wish to voice an opinion on the plan may speak at a third virtual public hearing from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday or submit written comments.. Comments also may be submitted through the Legislature’s website until the start of that hearing.

Much like the initial hearing Monday, Tuesday’s three-hour hearing was adjourned after 30 minutes because there were no more speakers.

Just as people who have commented online, speakers Tuesday praised Iowa’s redistricting process that has the initial map drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency rather than by elected officials who have a stake in how the districts are configured.

Elinor Levin of Iowa City encouraged the commission “not go back to being a state where redistricting is based on handshakes and winks and just accept and just accept the fact that districts are going to be drawn to the benefit of the people who are already in power.”

Amy Campbell of Johnston, a lobbyist whose clients include the League of Women Voters of Iowa, said redistricting in other states “is messy, it is partisan, it is stressful.”