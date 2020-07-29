Iowa remains in the red in White House coronavirus report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Iowa remains in the “red zone” for spread of the new coronavirus, according to the latest report from the White House.

Published Tuesday by the New York Times, the White House report also shows 61 Iowa counties are in “red” or “yellow” zones that indicate heightened virus activity — that number is up from 47 counties that were so labeled in the report two weeks ago — and that the federal government has dispatched 14 staff workers to Iowa to assist with “medical activities.”

On a conference call Tuesday with governors, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listed Iowa as one of 13 states the task force is working with and encouraged those states to increase mitigation efforts now, according to a CNN report on the call.

“Because if we wait until increased hospitalizations, it is really way too late,” Birx told governors on the call, including CNN. “Because what we are experiencing now is really different than March and April; it’s very different from the outbreaks of May that was typically contained. This widespread community spread (is) in the younger age group, both rural and very urban and urban areas, so by the time you see it up to 80% to 90% of your counties already have more than 10% (of cases that are positive).”