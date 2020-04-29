Iowa representative calls for pork-processing plants to reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Pork producers, crushed by the widespread closure of packinghouses, will probably have to resort to euthanasia for portions of their herds, a Minnesota congressman said Wednesday.

"I'm being told that we have 160,000 per day needing to be euthanized at this point because the plants have shut down," Congressman Collin Peterson said. "Across the country, 160,000, if we don't get these plants running."

Peterson, who represents Minnesota's 7th district and is the chair of the House Agriculture Committee, appeared with Iowa Rep. Steve King and a group of Minnesota leaders at the airport in Worthington to discuss the future facing the pork industry.

A JBS pork plant in this Southwest Minnesota community closed a little more than a week ago; more than 200 of its workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Other major plants in the region, including the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., and the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo, Iowa, have closed as their workers have taken ill.

This leaves hog farmers with few or no outlets to get their animals to market. What's worse, hogs — which have been bred to grow quickly — cannot be processed above a certain weight. So farmers are left frantically trying to stop the hogs' weight from ballooning.