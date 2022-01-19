Iowa Republicans chart new path on public assistance requirements

DES MOINES — Attempts in previous years to add requirements for Iowans who receive public benefits such as Medicaid and food assistance failed to pass both chambers in the Iowa Legislature.

A renewed effort is underway this year, with a new approach: Instead of pushing for just one or two big bills addressing public assistance programs, statehouse Republicans have broken the myriad proposals into a slew of bills running separately.

On Tuesday, three such bills were scheduled for subcommittee hearings in the Iowa House, although one was canceled.

Proponents of the myriad bills sometimes point to a $1.8 million fine levied by the federal government when it was revealed that Iowa had a 10 percent error rate in its distribution of food assistance benefits from the federal program known as SNAP.

“We just broke it down into eight manageable pieces,” said Iowa Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, chairwoman of the House committee through which the bills will move.