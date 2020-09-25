Iowa Republicans warn that Democrats would pack Supreme Court if they win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump and the GOP Senate majority are “not plowing new ground” in moving forward to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Iowa Republicans said Friday.

“Where we are plowing new ground here is the reactions of the left” to use Ginsburg’s death as an opportunity to reshape the Supreme Court and the electoral process in their favor, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann told reporters.

Democrats are “threatening to do the court-packing, they’re trying to push statehood for D.C. — don’t even pretend that we don’t know that D.C. is a guaranteed two more Democratic senators, mandating gerrymandering, abolishing the Electoral College, which scares the living daylights out of every single state that doesn’t have a major, major urban area, and finally destroy the filibuster,” he said.

Trump is expected to announce his nominee to succeed Ginsburg on Saturday, and GOP Senate leaders have said they will proceed with confirmation hearings ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“We’ll figure out where we go from there,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said as she kicked off a “Fighting for Iowa” bus tour Friday morning in Grimes.