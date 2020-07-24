Iowa’s 2020 election races are close. Republicans and Democrats have different reasons why that is

“We are a swing state. And elections here are never going to be taken for granted at any level, and this is going to be another bruising battle.”

Smith said the 2020 election is a referendum on Trump, and that’s why Republicans find themselves in close races in Iowa.

“This election is very competitive this year because of the failed policies of Donald Trump, that he came to Iowa four years ago running for president and promised a lot of things that would be beneficial for Iowans,” Smith said.

Smith became state party chairman earlier this year after former chairman Troy Price resigned in the wake of the 2020 Iowa caucuses. Iowa Democrats were unable to report official results on Caucus Night or in the days immediately after because of technological issues with a new app that had been created for the caucuses.

Due to that confusion and an historically close margin, most media outlets did not declare a winner of the Democratic caucuses. Pete Buttigieg edged Bernie Sanders for the most state delegate equivalents according to the state party’s official results, but there remained enough disputed results that would change the razor-thin outcome.