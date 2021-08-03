Iowa’s state tax pendulum swings; July sees big drop in collections

By contrast, Tuesday’s LSA memo indicated state tax receipts last month totaled $623.7 million — a number muffled by the fact that July 31 fell on a weekend so some tax revenue that was collected did not get counted until Monday, Robinson said.

“Last year, $169 million was deposited on July 31 and this year it was zero because it was a weekend, so you can picture how that would swing things a lot,” he said.

The result was personal income tax collections in July were down by 50.7% and corporate income tax collections were off by 92.7%, according to the LSA report.

By contrast, state sales tax receipts last month jumped by 22% (nearly $70 million) as consumers had pent-up demand and federal stimulus money to spend compared with July 2020, when COVID-19 mitigation protocols put a damper on Iowans’ purchases.

“Looking at one month on a cash basis, particularly the month of July, has never really been a very good idea,” Robinson said. “You can’t garner any trend from this. But you’ve got to put out a monthly revenue memo, otherwise it’s not monthly. But we really should skip July and August and wait until September.”