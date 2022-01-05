Iowa schools looking for rules on transgender sports

Iowa City West High School sophomore Dexter Hanna can see both sides of the debate about whether transgender girls should compete on girls sports teams.

“In one part of my mind, it's kind of not fair to let them compete on the girls’ team. Biological males are bigger and stronger and their bodies are built that way,” said Dexter, 16. “But if they want to compete on the girls’ team, it's kind of horrible to tell them no because you're denying them the right to express their gender identity. It's a tough question.”

Dexter identifies as male, but swims on the West girls swim team. Part of his decision is based on feeling like he wouldn’t be competitive with biological males, but the other part is about the differences in boys’ and girls’ swim uniforms.

“For other athletes, it's easier to pass as the other gender,” he said. “But for swimmers, you have to wear a skintight suit, which drastically emphasizes your gender at birth.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would sign a bill banning biological males who identify as girls from competing on girls sports teams. She told Fox News her opinion comes after raising three daughters and having three granddaughters who compete in sports.