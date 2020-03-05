Iowa Senate adopts tougher animal cruelty law

Lawmakers say they have addressed those concerns in the current proposals by writing the legislation to specifically address pets, or their legal term, companion animals.

And the proposals would amend a portion of state law that is different from the one that deals with livestock.

“We can’t fix bad people, but I think we can go a long ways toward dealing with these issues and keeping the animal agriculture business out of it,” said Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway.

Lawmakers said they worked with all stakeholders to draft a proposal all parties would be comfortable with.

Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, voted for the bill but expected legislators would be working on the issue in future years to address possible unintended consequences of the legislation, which now goes back to the Iowa House for consideration.

“This is needed in my community. It’s gotten out of hand, and we need to send a signal,” said Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines. “It’s been very embarrassing that Iowa was 49th in the country” in rankings of animal protection laws.

