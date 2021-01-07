Iowa Statehouse GOP leaders talk election laws, redistricting, education policy

JOHNSTON --- Big changes to Iowa’s election laws and public funding for private school tuition are on the table for the coming session of the Iowa Legislature, Republican leaders said in a pair of media appearances Thursday.
Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley also did not rule out carrying the redrawing of Iowa’s political boundaries to a point where majority Republicans could influence how those maps are drawn.
The 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature begins Monday.
Republicans for the fifth consecutive year return to the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines with complete control of the state lawmaking process --- they have majorities in both chambers and a fellow Republican, Kim Reynolds, in the governor’s office.
Whitver and Grassley recorded this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” for Iowa PBS early Thursday; later, they were joined by Democratic legislative leaders Zach Wahls and Todd Prichard for an online session preview forum hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association.
Grassley and Whitver praised Iowa’s elections, but also declined to rule out any significant changes to the state’s elections process, including potential constraints on early voting.
“I think there are people that want to continue to tighten up election law, to make sure that whether it’s people on the right or people on the left, both parties over the last couple of years have been questioning the results of elections, and that cannot happen in America,” Whitver said. “We have to have elections that people believe in, and we want to continue to make them secure.”
Similarly, Grassley said House Republicans will be guided by legislation that “continues to provide confidence in the voters that their vote will be counted, there’s not going to be fraud.”
Public confidence in elections has fallen this year, although much of that can be attributed to Republican President Donald Trump’s false claims of rampant voter fraud, which have been offered without evidence and rejected by federal courts in dozens of lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies.
Grassley and Whitver also said they hope to clarify the way state recounts should be conducted, and strengthen a provision that says local elections officials cannot fill out voters’ information on an absentee ballot request form.
The recount issue arose from uncertainty about some procedures in a recount for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race, which was decided by just six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast, in November’s election.
During the same election, some county auditors defied a new state law by filling in voters’ information on absentee ballot request forms. The state courts ruled the move violated the new law.
Grassley and Whitver also declined to rule out allowing the state’s decennial redistricting process, which is widely praised for its mostly nonpartisan format, to reach a point where Republicans could influence the drawing of political boundaries.
Under Iowa’s redistricting process, every 10 years the state’s nonpartisan legal agency draws new political boundaries for state and federal offices. Lawmakers then vote on the proposed maps.
But if lawmakers reject two proposals from the agency, they are presented a third proposal, which they can amend themselves.
Grassley and Whitver continued Republicans’ praise of the state’s redistricting law, but declined to pledge to accept one of the state agency’s first two proposals and avoid proceeding to the third map, when majority Republicans could amend the proposal to their liking and approve it for the next 10 years.
“I don’t know the last time that leaders were asked on the redistricting process to accept a map that they haven’t even seen when the census data is not even here. I think it’s a ludicrous question to even ask of leadership. In fact, I would say for (Whitver) and I to sit here and make any kind of commitment like that, I don’t think we would be doing our job,” Grassley said. “So no, I am absolutely not going to make that commitment. … We’ll follow the process that’s in place.”
Both Republican leaders also said “everything is on the table” in regards to education policy and funding, including the potential for state funding for tuition assistance at private K-through-12 schools. They said their education goals will center around “choice” for parents and students.
“When you talk about parental choice, there’s a lot of different things that go into that,” Whitver said, listing as examples a potential requirement that districts give students the option to attend school in-person 100% of the time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowing students to transfer out districts. “Education is going to be probably the biggest conversation of this entire session.”