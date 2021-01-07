Iowa Statehouse GOP leaders talk election laws, redistricting, education policy

Under Iowa’s redistricting process, every 10 years the state’s nonpartisan legal agency draws new political boundaries for state and federal offices. Lawmakers then vote on the proposed maps.

But if lawmakers reject two proposals from the agency, they are presented a third proposal, which they can amend themselves.

Grassley and Whitver continued Republicans’ praise of the state’s redistricting law, but declined to pledge to accept one of the state agency’s first two proposals and avoid proceeding to the third map, when majority Republicans could amend the proposal to their liking and approve it for the next 10 years.

“I don’t know the last time that leaders were asked on the redistricting process to accept a map that they haven’t even seen when the census data is not even here. I think it’s a ludicrous question to even ask of leadership. In fact, I would say for (Whitver) and I to sit here and make any kind of commitment like that, I don’t think we would be doing our job,” Grassley said. “So no, I am absolutely not going to make that commitment. … We’ll follow the process that’s in place.”