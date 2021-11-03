Iowa will make funding available to make child care more accessible

CARLISLE — New state and federal funding is being made available to make child care in Iowa more accessible, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday as the recommendations on her child care task force were compiled in a new state report.

According to the task force report, Iowa has the nation’s highest share of households in which all parents work, but many families do not have access to child care, especially in rural areas of the state. Roughly 23% of Iowans — and 35% of rural Iowans — live in a so-called child care desert, which is an area with a shortage of child care providers, according to the report.

And, at an average of more than $1,000 per month, child care is more expensive than housing in Iowa, according to the report.

Reynolds said the state will make available $10 million in grants for expanding current or building new child care facilities, and distribute $200 million in federal grants to child care facilities that have suffered economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funding is part of the pandemic relief package that was mostly supported by Congressional Democrats and opposed by Republicans.