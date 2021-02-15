Iowa withholding vaccines from 5 counties lagging in giving shots; senior urged to keep masking

DES MOINES — Iowa will withhold COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from five Iowa counties because they did not inoculate enough people, the head of the state’s pandemic response said Friday during an telephone town hall with AARP members.

Doses are being distributed based on population and a handful of counties have lagged below administering 80 percent of the doses they have received, said Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Human Services and acting head of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“We’re going to give them a little bit of a break to catch up. That is really a measure not to be punitive to those five counties,” Garcia said. “We know how hard everyone is working, but it really is to make sure that we’re then giving that chance to those counties that are moving through their vaccine allocation, that we’re getting it out to the Iowans who need it.”

She said the reduction won’t be “a forever withhold,” and the counties would get their full allocation back if they hit the 80 percent threshold.

In the meantime, doses that would have gone to the five counties next week “will be sent to other vaccine providers with capacity for higher administration rates,” a public health department spokesman said.