‘It is pure exhaustion’: University of Iowa health care workers describe working during Iowa’s recent COVID-19 surge

For much of the pandemic, the highest two-week average of daily new COVID-related hospital admissions statewide was 40. On November 22, that average was 211.

The surge has forced nurses and other front-line workers to work long hours, often in an area in which they’re not accustomed to working.

“Everybody is getting called upon to go a little bit beyond and above what you’re typically doing, and actually we’ve been doing this for quite a few months now and, and everybody is really tired of it,” said Barbara Stanerson, a senior physical therapist at UIHC. “But, you know, we’re still there for the patients and we’re doing everything we can to make it safe and to get these patients back on their feet.”

The job has taken an emotional toll as well as nurses have to watch COVID patients die, often without family members at their side due to safety precautions.

“I’ve been a nurse for over a decade now, and it’s one of the hardest battles I’ve ever had to fight in my life at work,” said Lilly Olson, a nurse in the medical intensive care unit at UIHC, her voice cracking with emotion as she spoke. “We try our darndest every day, and unfortunately we lose battles. We don’t like it. It affects us a lot emotionally, mentally, physically, because it’s exhausting work.”

