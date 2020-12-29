Just more than half of Iowa say stimulus check would make big impact

CEDAR FALLS — Iowans are anxiously awaiting the federal stimulus payments signed into law by President Donald Trump, according to results of a recently released statewide survey.
In the survey, conducted by researchiQ at the University of Northern Iowa, just over half of respondents reported that receiving an additional federal stimulus payment would make an important difference to their household’s finances. A total of 2,967 Iowa residents completed the survey, largely done online.
Of those, 51.4% said that the money would help them. That response shot up to 72.3% for those whose incomes put them below the federal poverty level and to 68.6% for people with higher, but still limited, incomes.
Following a delay after approval by Congress, Trump signed a bill containing the $600 per person relief checks on Sunday but complained they should be increased to $2,000. The U.S. House voted Monday to boost the check amounts but the bill was blocked from immediate consideration by the Senate on Tuesday.
The "COVID-19 Financial Impact Survey" was commissioned by the United Ways of Iowa to help it assess the statewide impact of the virus on residents, particularly for that limited income group. The federal poverty level for a family of four is currently set at $26,200. The United Way identifies those just above that threshold as "Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed" – or ALICE.
A report on the survey, done between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2, said it was designed to inform the organization "how to best support Iowa ALICE families throughout long-term recovery and beyond." ResearchiQ, a collaboration of UNI's strategic marketing services and the Institute for Decision Making, released the report Dec. 18.
"This study grew out of our prior work to elevate the needs and concerns of families living below the ALICE threshold of $50,000 annually for a family of four. These are families who are not able to meet basic living expenses on a regular basis, despite being employed," Deann Cook, executive director of United Ways of Iowa, said in a news release. "We were especially interested in hearing from these Iowans and learning how their financial concerns have evolved during the COVID disruptions."
What the organization discovered was the disproportionate financial struggle lower income families have faced since March due to the pandemic.
Respondents met researcher's goals of surveying Iowans who are representative of the state in terms of geography, age, income levels and ethnicity. Black Hawk County had the highest number of people responding in the state with 297 participants, 256 from Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Another 87 people completed the survey in Bremer County along with 18 each in Buchanan and Butler counties.
The three main concerns reported by respondents were a second wave of virus activity and closures, a household member contracting COVID-19, and mental health issues. Families with household incomes below $50,000 reported significantly higher concerns about paying for food, utilities and rent/mortgage.
Households were asked about their financial status before, during and since COVID-19 shutdowns. The study identified several major themes:
COVID has unevenly impacted Iowa families. Respondents with household income below $50,000 were significantly more likely than higher income groups to report loss of income or increased expenses since the pandemic began. These respondents were most likely to report working in occupations that have experienced the greatest disruptions from COVID – including hospitality, food service, retail, and health or social assistance.
The study highlighted the fragility of many Iowa household’s financial situations. The percentage of respondents who indicated they could not cover one month of expenses before COVID was 18%; it increased to 31% at the time of the survey. Most respondents – 85.3% – received a $1,200 federal stimulus payment in March and used it to cover household expenses like food, housing and utilities, but reported it was not enough to cover even one full month of expenses.
COVID-19 has impacted Iowa's workforce, particularly in the area of childcare. Six percent of respondents indicate they continue to be unable to work at all due to childcare issues and an additional 10% indicate they are working reduced hours due to childcare issues. Extrapolated over Iowa’s total workforce of 1.5 million workers – approximately 90,000 are not working at all and 150,000 are not working as much as they could due to childcare issues.
There is a growing population of "newly needy." These are Iowa households who were able to keep their financial head above water pre-COVID, but now find themselves struggling to navigate resources that they’ve never had to access before, like unemployment and food assistance. Respondents reporting the household's primary source of income was a job or jobs over 35 hours per week was 74% pre-COVID and dropped to 66% at the time of the survey. Those relying on unemployment as the primary source of household income rose from 1% pre-COVID to 11% at the time of the survey. This finding was particularly true of people in their 20s and 30s.
"These themes are consistent with what our local United Ways are experiencing in their communities and what we’re hearing from the 130,000 calls received on Iowa 211 so far in 2020," said Cook.
"This study contains an extraordinary amount of data about the experiences of Iowans that United Ways will use to shape our advocacy efforts and community investments," she added. "We are eager to share this new data with others interested in determining opportunities to support those most affected by COVID."